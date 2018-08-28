Hollywood actor convicted of attempted murder granted parole

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hollywood actor, Shelley Malil, convicted of attempted murder was granted parole Tuesday.



Malil viciously stabbed his ex-girlfriend inside her San Marcos home about a decade ago.



He was granted parole by the parole board back in January, but the fight to keep him behind bars went all the way to the governor's office, which led to his ex-girlfriend testifying in court Tuesday at a special hearing.



"Shelley Malil is not rehabilitated and it would be a danger to society to release him from prison," Kendra Beebe said.



In 2008, Malil went to Beebe's house and stabbed her three times. Malil admitted that he was angry at Beebe and wanted to kill her.



Thanks to a friend who witnessed the attack and wrestled the knife away, Beebe survived the brutal encounter that took place at her San Marcos home.



Malil was then later sentenced to 12 years to life in prison. While behind bars, Malil took self-help courses and participated in Alcoholics Anonymous.



Back in January, Malil told the parole board that he wanted to create lasting and meaningful change and the board granted him parole. Three months later, Governor Jerry Brown asked the parole board to review their granting of parole.



Beebe attended Tuesday's hearing via conference call and the board once again ruled that Malil should be released.



"I am absolutely floored, shocked, disgusted that the California parole board thinks Shelley Malil is suitable for any type of release. I think this puts society at large in danger," Beebe said.



Malil will be released in the fall. He said he is going to move to Texas to take care of his elderly parents.



Beebe told News 8's Steve Price that she doesn't believe that's true.



Beebe says she believes Malil is fooling everyone and that he plans to stay here in California. She says that she is scared for her safety.