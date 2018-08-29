Memorial dedicated to San Diego police dogs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A new memorial was dedicated to San Diego's police dogs on Wednesday. The canines give their all in the line of duty taking down suspects and keeping other officers safe.

The newly unveiled memorial includes a bronze statue of a German shepherd. It's a dedication to Bando the only police service dog in San Diego to be killed in the line of duty in the unit's 34-year history.

The memorial also recognizes the original K9 unit who are credited with paving the way for service dogs that are serving the community today.

Plaques with the names of canine officers, purchased by community members donations, are displayed on the memorial along with the dogs’ dates of service.

Executive Assistant Chief Todd Jarvis says the unit fulfills an important and dangerous role for the department. They often take on life-threatening tasks to help keep many people safe.

The memorial dedication was attended by Mayor Kevin Faulconer, District Attorney Summer Stephan, Sheriff Bill Gore and others.

News 8’s own Carlo Cecchetto helped emcee the unveiling.

The San Diego Police Foundation is unveiling this K-9 memorial monument today. It recognizes the original K-9 unit and displays the names of K-9’s purchased by way of community donations. The statue honors Bando, the only SDPD K-9 to lose his life in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/2gCUv2efXs — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) August 30, 2018