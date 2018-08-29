Memorial dedicated to San Diego police dogs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A new memorial was dedicated to San Diego's police dogs on Wednesday. The canines give their all in the line of duty taking down suspects and keeping other officers safe.
The newly unveiled memorial includes a bronze statue of a German shepherd. It's a dedication to Bando the only police service dog in San Diego to be killed in the line of duty in the unit's 34-year history.
The memorial also recognizes the original K9 unit who are credited with paving the way for service dogs that are serving the community today.
Plaques with the names of canine officers, purchased by community members donations, are displayed on the memorial along with the dogs’ dates of service.
Executive Assistant Chief Todd Jarvis says the unit fulfills an important and dangerous role for the department. They often take on life-threatening tasks to help keep many people safe.
The memorial dedication was attended by Mayor Kevin Faulconer, District Attorney Summer Stephan, Sheriff Bill Gore and others.
News 8’s own Carlo Cecchetto helped emcee the unveiling.
The San Diego Police Foundation is unveiling this K-9 memorial monument today. It recognizes the original K-9 unit and displays the names of K-9’s purchased by way of community donations. The statue honors Bando, the only SDPD K-9 to lose his life in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/2gCUv2efXs— Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) August 30, 2018
Thank you to the @sdpolicefdtn and to the generous members of the community who made the K-9 Memorial possible. We appreciate your continued support for K-9 and all of @SanDiegoPD , and the residents of @CityofSanDiego @ChiefNisleit @SDPOA @SDMayorsOffice pic.twitter.com/S75YY276JE— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 30, 2018
Residents across San Diego on Wednesday night are reporting mysterious lights in the night sky. The lights appear to be south of downtown San Diego.
Two bills designed to add more housing in the state and support current homeowners were approved by the Assembly Wednesday.
For two-and-a-half years, El Cajon Police Officer Jordan Walker and his K9 companion, Jester, helped keep the streets of El Cajon safe.
In 1978, News 8 reporters traveled south of the border, across state lines and to the northern reaches of California to explore different vacation spots. See how four locales drew tourists 40 years ago with these clips from the News 8 archives.
A new memorial was dedicated to San Diego's police dogs on Wednesday. The canines give their all in the line of duty taking down suspects and keeping other officers safe.
Hydrogen vapors from a tanker truck briefly ignited Wednesday morning, prompting precautionary evacuations of several El Cajon businesses and schools, authorities said.
The seventh annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge kicks off this Friday at the Broadway Pier. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a former grand prize winner and one of the most famous faces in waterfront art.