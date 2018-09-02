Witnesses: Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting at Del Mar Racetrack

Warning: The video above taken after the shooting may be disturbing to some viewers and contains some adult language.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — According to witnesses, a suspect was killed Sunday evening during a deputy-involved shooting at the Del Mar Racetrack.

San Diego Police and San Diego Sheriff's deputies were at the scene of the incident which occurred at the end of a horse race and prior to a concert at the same venue.

According to witnesses, at the end of a race track the crowd was getting restless as people filed in for the Ice Cube concert to follow the races. The concert was sold out and gates were reportedly closed to those trying to enter around 6:45 p.m.

Around that time, a person reportedly pulled out a gun near an entrance gate and fired it three times into the air, according to witnesses. Sheriffs tased the suspect and opened fire when that did not stop him. Witnesses believed the suspect was killed.

The racetrack tweeted that the situation was "contained" and the concert would go on.

No other injuries were reported as of Sunday evening.

Videos shared on Twitter, like the one below, show TVG's on-air coverage of a race at the track and an announcer can be heard around :30 seconds into the video shouting "there is gun fire at the track."

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates and tune into CBS 8 at 11 p.m. for the latest information.

The situation has been contained. The concert is moving forward as planned. — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) September 3, 2018