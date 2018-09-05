Change It Up: Jaci Feinstein helping San Diegans volunteer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - News 8 is celebrating everyday people who are making a big impact in the San Diego community through a new segment called, Change It Up.

Thanks to the public's nominations, a new San Diegan doing great work in the community has been picked.

Eric Kahnert introduces us to one such Change It Up Champion named, Jaci Feinstein. Jaci created Hands on San Diego to make it easier for San Diegans to get connected with volunteer opportunities. HandsOn San Diego works with local nonprofits, schools and parks to identify group volunteer projects. These projects may be ongoing or one-time.

HandsOn San Diego is an affiliate of HandsOn Network, an alliance of innovative volunteer management organizations across the country and around the world.

You can nominate someone you know making a difference like Sam for our News 8 Change It Up award.

There are no age restrictions for Change It Up, you can nominate anyone you think is doing incredible, and inspirational work to improve our community.

If you'd like to nominate someone for our News 8 Change It Up award click here, and learn more about Change It Up here.