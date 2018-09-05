Overwhelming first look at local teen’s transformed home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's been a long road to recovery for one local teen, who was paralyzed in a car crash last October. But he didn't go it alone.

Mt. Carmel High School senior Isaac Coulapides received an outpouring of support, including from a charity that helped make his home wheel-chair accessible.

Marcella Lee reports with more on the group, Savvy Giving by Design, that made it possible and shows us the touching moment when Isaac got to see the transformation for the very first time.

A small office area on the first floor of Isaac’s home was transformed into a bold, beautiful room just for him. The carpets were ripped up and replaced with hard surface floors to make it easier for Isaac and his service dog Monty to get around. An accessible bathroom is also attached to the new bedroom space.

The space was designed for functionality to give Isaac independence and also to bring him peace. A large photo of a wave adorns one wall of the room as a nod to Isaac being a surfer before and after his accident.

"It just gives me a feeling of peace," said Isaac. "And it just helps calm me down and feel better because the water makes me happy."

Local high school senior overcome with emotion as he sees his new wheelchair-friendly home for the first time. @MarcellaNews8 spent the day with Isaac and her story is coming up on @CBS8 at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/gIZU7hZEo7 — Barbara Richards (@sdbrichards) September 5, 2018

