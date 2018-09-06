Southwestern College evacuated for 'credible threat' from student

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8/CNS) - Classes at all Southwestern College campuses were canceled Thursday and its locations in Chula Vista, Otay Mesa, National City, San Ysidro and Coronado were evacuated because of a "credible threat" of violence made by a student, officials said.



The evacuations were reported around 9:15 a.m. for the Chula Vista campus located on Otay Lakes Road while campus police investigated "a credible threat," the college tweeted.



The threat was overheard in a class Wednesday night by another student, who relayed that information to authorities early today, college spokeswoman Lillian Leopold said. She did not elaborate on the nature of the threat other than to say it was a threat of violence.

Southwestern College's Higher Education Centers in Otay Mesa, National City and San Ysidro were also closed and evacuated as well as its Crown Cove Aquatic Center in Coronado, according to the college.



Campus officials were working with the Metropolitan Transit Service to increase the lines that service Southwestern College, and campus police were working to direct traffic in the parking lot of its Chula Vista campus to speed up the evacuation process, the college tweeted.

Statement from Southwestern College Superintendent/President Dr. Kindred Murillo:

"We are working with our College Police to investigate a credible threat that we received from a student. In an abundance of caution while we investigate, the college is cancelling all classes and evacuating all campuses. We will post updates on our social media and on our website: www.swccd.edu."

Campus police are investigating the threat.

