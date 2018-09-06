Southwestern College evacuated for 'credible threat' from student

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8/CNS) - Classes at all Southwestern College campuses were canceled Thursday and its locations in Chula Vista, Otay Mesa, National City, San Ysidro and Coronado were evacuated because of a "credible threat" of violence made by a student, officials said.
The evacuations were reported around 9:15 a.m. for the Chula Vista campus located on Otay Lakes Road while campus police investigated "a credible threat," the college tweeted.
The threat was overheard in a class Wednesday night by another student, who relayed that information to authorities early today, college spokeswoman Lillian Leopold said. She did not elaborate on the nature of the threat other than to say it was a threat of violence.
Southwestern College's Higher Education Centers in Otay Mesa, National City and San Ysidro were also closed and evacuated as well as its Crown Cove Aquatic Center in Coronado, according to the college.
Campus officials were working with the Metropolitan Transit Service to increase the lines that service Southwestern College, and campus police were working to direct traffic in the parking lot of its Chula Vista campus to speed up the evacuation process, the college tweeted.
Statement from Southwestern College Superintendent/President Dr. Kindred Murillo:
"We are working with our College Police to investigate a credible threat that we received from a student. In an abundance of caution while we investigate, the college is cancelling all classes and evacuating all campuses. We will post updates on our social media and on our website: www.swccd.edu."
Campus police are investigating the threat.
Southwestern College will evacuate the Chula Vista campus & all its centers Thursday, Sept. 6, while Campus Police investigate a credible threat. All classes are cancelled for the remainder of the day and all campuses will close. We will send updates as they become available.— Southwestern College (@swc_news) September 6, 2018
#BREAKING Southwestern College @swc_news is evacuated after a student makes a threat against the school pic.twitter.com/vpyqQwH0j8— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) September 6, 2018
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.
As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in Lakeside, the California Highway Patrol conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation Thursday.
Amazon opened an 85-thousand-square-foot "Tech Hub" in University City Thursday that the tech giant says will create 300 new jobs in the areas of software development, machine learning, cloud computing and digital entertainment.
A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman when she got out of a car and approached his vehicle in the Skyline neighborhood was arrested Thursday, police said.
Classes at all Southwestern College campuses were canceled Thursday and its locations in Chula Vista, Otay Mesa, National City, San Ysidro and Coronado were evacuated because of a "credible threat" of violence made by a student, officials said.
Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying the perpetrator of a serious-injury assault on a tourist last month in the Gaslamp District.
A Chase bank employee who stole $300,000 from four elderly customers she befriended at the Imperial Beach branch was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years in state prison.
Thursday temperatures near average, will continue to rise into the weekend. Marine layer will gradually weaken, leaving the weekend sunny and warm.
Sometimes it can be tough for busy parents to find a safe reliable ride for their children. So, a group of moms got together and came up with an app and it's now available here in San Diego.
An epic journey across Southern California to help homeless veterans is nearly complete. Two former Marines embarked on a 200-plus-mile hike to raise money and awareness for their non-profit Cammies & Canines.
The body of an El Cajon woman who went missing in Arizona was found in the Arizona desert Monday and her remains were later identified.