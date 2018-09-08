San Diego Registrar of Voters: We're hiring

(COUNTY NEWS CENTER) - The mid-term elections won’t take place until November, but the Registrar of Voters is hiring temporary full-time workers now. So if you’re over 18 years old and interested in being a part of the election process, or just want some extra spending money, stop by the Registrar’s hiring hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

The Registrar needs more than 100 employees and a variety of positions are available. Some jobs require data entry and general computer skills, others heavy lifting and warehouse experience. The Call Center needs employees with telephone experience and some positions involve driving or assembling polling place supply boxes. Bilingual speaking skills are in high demand too.

Some jobs will begin in a couple of weeks and the rest will start in October. The pay is $14.25 an hour and you will get overtime after working 40 hours.

All work experience levels are welcome. The Registrar’s Office will train you for your position.

The hiring hall runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. The address is 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, 92123. The building is on the north end of the County Operations Center campus. You can gain access through the Hazard Way gate.

For more information about the hiring hall call, (858) 565-5800. For general information about the Registrar of Voters, visit www.sdvote.com.