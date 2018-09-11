Manhunt for killer who shot Marine in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday were investigating the death of a 21-year-old active duty Marine sergeant who was shot and killed in Lemon Grove.



San Diego County sheriff's deputies patrolling the area found Christopher Truax Jr. shortly before 12:10 a.m. Friday suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle stopped in the 7400 block of Pacific Avenue near West Street, police Lt. Rich Williams said.



A woman who was also in the car was uninjured, Williams said, adding that she was not considered a suspect.



Paramedics attempted to revive Truax, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at about 12:40 a.m., Williams said.



The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.



Truax was from Horseheads, New York, but was stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station at Miramar, Williams said.



He was a food service specialist with the Marine Wing Support Squadron-373.



"We join Sergeant Christopher Truax's family in mourning the loss of a loved one," Lt. Col. James Bauch, commanding officer of MWSS 373, said in a statement. "He was a valued brother-in-arms to all who served with him and will be missed. We wish them comfort as they navigate the difficult days ahead."



He joined the Marine Corps in July 2014 and had previously deployed with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. His personal awards included the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



Detectives have released no motive or suspect descriptions in the case.



Anyone with information about this killing was asked to call the sheriff's homicide unit at (858) 565-5200. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (858) 285-6330.

