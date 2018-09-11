Manhunt for killer who shot Marine in Lemon Grove

Local residents, firefighters and first responders will honor the fallen of September 11 in Valley Center Tuesday.
Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing two people of their cellphones in Lemon Grove and selling them at a mobile phone store.
Authorities Tuesday were investigating the death of a 21-year-old active duty Marine sergeant who was shot and killed in Lemon Grove.
Del Mar Fairgrounds board of directors will consider Tuesday a proposal that would put gun shows at the fairgrounds on hiatus – starting next year.
Temperatures continue to cool through Wednesday before warming through the weekend. Morning low clouds may impact visibility in high coastal locations and foothills.
hose in support of the last volunteer fire department in San Diego County suffered a setback Monday.
A group of fishermen off the coast of San Diego were treated to an exciting encounter with several orcas this weekend.
The San Diego Humane Society on Monday urged San Diego residents to adopt one of the more than 200 adult cats available at its three facilities in the county. According to the Humane Society, prospective adopters tend to avoid adult cats -- those that are seven months old and older -- in favor of kittens.
School is back in session for kids and also for some furry four-legged friends who are being trained to do some very important work.