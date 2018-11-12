Two adults, 3 children injured in head-on crash in Rancho Bernardo

Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds, low humidity and warm temperatures will persist Monday, with a red flag warning denoting a strong risk of wildfire in effect in San Diego County as officials shut off power for several thousand customers as a safety precaution.
Southern California Edison is being investigated by state regulators for its possible role in the massive Woolsey Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The first members of a caravan of migrants from Central America are now in Tijuana, Mexico. Thousands of other migrants are currently traveling north through Mexico.
Authorities called in a mobile DNA lab and anthropologists to help identify the dead as the search went on for victims of the most destructive wildfire in California history. The overall death toll from the outbreak of fires at both ends of the state stood at 25 Sunday and appeared likely to rise.
Santa Ana winds are forecast to pick up Monday and continue into Wednesday as firefighters battling the deadly Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties work to hold back the flames.
San Diego residents were urged to be ready to evacuate if brush fires erupt in their city with high Santa Ana winds forecast for Monday and a Red Flag Warning issued for the area.
A motorist with three children in her SUV was allegedly driving under the influence when she slammed head-on into another SUV in the Rancho Bernardo area Monday morning, injuring everyone in both vehicles, police said.
Walmart commits to providing support through cash and product donations of $500,000 to organizations in response to the severe wildfires that are impacting California.
Veterans Day fell on Sunday this year. Many government offices as well as other businesses recognize it on Monday by closing offices.