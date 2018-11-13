Migrant Caravan: CBP to close lanes at San Ysidro and Otay Mesa

Santa Ana winds picked up again Monday and were expected to continue into Tuesday as firefighters battling the deadly Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties worked to hold back the flames.
Deputies shot and killed a man Monday afternoon during a confrontation at an East County apartment complex.
Among the Paradise residents that lost their homes to the Camp Fire were several graduates of Chula Vista High School.
Democrats have won two Republican-held California state Senate seats in the Central Valley, giving the party veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday announced the closure of three northbound lanes at San Ysidro and one lane at Otay Mesa in preparation of the migrant caravan.
Authorities called in a mobile DNA lab and anthropologists to help identify the dead as the search went on for victims of the most destructive wildfire in California history. The overall death toll from the outbreak of fires at both ends of the state stood at 25 Sunday and appeared likely to rise.
The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) has been active in San Diego for nearly a decade and was leading the fight for rent control in the election only days ago. Now the Chula Vista nonprofit is reduced to ashes after investigators say someone deliberately set their office on fire.
The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) has been active in San Diego for nearly a decade and was leading the fight for rent control in the election only days ago. Now the Chula Vista nonprofit is reduced to ashes after investigators say someone deliberately set their office on fire.
A 14-year-old El Capitan High School student was arrested over the Veterans Day weekend for allegedly making threats against his school via social media, authorities reported Monday.
The dark web. It sounds like a mysterious place, but what is it, really? FBI Special Agent Chris Christopherson took News 8’s Marcella Lee inside this underground world, giving her a first-hand look at the nefarious transactions that take place there.
Because San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has activated a public safety power shutoff in certain parts of the county, the following school districts will be closed on Tuesday, November 13th.