Migrant Caravan: CBP to close lanes at San Ysidro and Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday announced the closure of three northbound lanes at San Ysidro and one lane at Otay Mesa in preparation of the migrant caravan.

The lane closures will begin on Tuesday (November 13th) at 8 a.m. Authorities will install hardening infrastructure equipment for any potential safety and security risk that could come as migrants reach the border to seek asylum.

“CBP has been and will continue to prepare for the potential arrival of thousands of people migrating in a caravan heading towards the border of the United States,” said Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “These preparations include training exercises, deploying additional CBP personnel, and partnering with the U.S. military to harden our ports of entry and the border area between those legal crossings into the U.S.”

CBP said it would remove the materials and reopen the lanes until sometime after migrants in the caravan arrive at the border.

In the meantime, CBP officials recommend that persons traveling northbound to the U.S. anticipate possible increased wait times because of the lane closures.

RELATED