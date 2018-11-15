Hundreds of migrants on way to US border

A 92-year-old man, who allegedly shot and killed his 51-year-old son Wednesday night inside an Old Town San Diego apartment was arrested Thursday.
A firefighter was injured on Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while battling the Woolsey Fire in Ventura County.
Offshore winds will weaken throughout the day Thursday. Gusty winds are possible in the mountains and inland valleys, though weaker and less widespread.
Students from Central Elementary School and other San Diego elementary schools on Wednesday took part in a special Thanksgiving dinner with their True Blue Buddies.
Firefighters were able to halt the spread of two small brush fires – one in Carmel Valley and another Sorrento Valley on Wednesday night.
The death toll from the massive Woolsey Fire burning through Malibu and surrounding areas appeared Wednesday to have risen to three, with authorities confirming the discovery of a charred body in a burned-out Agoura home.
On Wednesday, wildfire experts said the Northern California wildfire that has killed at least 48 is the deadliest in a century.
The Amazing Kraskadamus makes some predictions for the upcoming week and shares his picks made in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks contest.
The Amazing Kraskadamus makes some predictions for the upcoming week and shares his picks made in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks contest.