Hundreds of migrants on way to US border

A Central American migrant sits on top of the border structure separating Mexico, left, and the United States, right, as U.S. Border Patrol agents look on, right, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hundreds of migrants are expected to arrive in Tijuana Thursday, ahead of a massive caravan.



The group has been growing by the hundreds each day, about 800 people in the migrant caravan, who are seeking asylum, have made it to the border.

As of Thursday morning, a few lanes remain blocked off at San Ysidro's port of entry ing to San Diego and there is an increased border patrol presence up and down the fence line.

On Wednesday, nine bus loads arrived into Tijuana's main border crossing to San Diego, where several were in line waiting for food and some will be housed in shelters, as long as there’s room in Tijuana. The original caravan has broken up into small groups so more people are expected daily.

With now some estimating as many as 10,000 migrants to arrive, of those who made it, some celebrated their arrival at the border by climbing the border fence to take a look at the other side. But those who jumped the fence were met by border patrol agents who have vowed to stop illegal crossers.

Nearly 6000 U.S. troops are also assisting border patrol agents, in fact, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with those troops and said the deployment of military personnel ordered by President Trump provides good training for war.

Barricades are set up at the San Ysidro port of entry, closing off some lanes for drivers heading northbound from Mexico into the U.S., while razor edge wiring has also been added to the top and bottom of the border fence in order to deter the migrants from Central America from entering the US.

#SanDiego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott said – We are ready and will do our job and will make sure everyone is arrested and prosecuted. #CBP #USBP pic.twitter.com/Z1buXKBrIc — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 14, 2018

