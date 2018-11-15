San Diego Police surround home after alleged domestic violence suspect refuses to come out

San Diego Police are on scene of an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence incident in the 2500 block of Ellentown Road in La Jolla.
The hottest, the grossest, and the need-to-have it: The Toy Insider has all the information about this season's best toys in one convenient place.
If you have been in any one of San Diego County’s courthouses, you may have seen dogs roaming the hallways. They are part of a special program designed to help some of the most vulnerable victims.
A 92-year-old man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting his 51-year-old son inside their Old Town home.
Prepare to be dazzled. The Nat has opened Hidden Gems, a brand-new exhibition that will display more than 100 stunning objects from the Museum's mineralogy collection, many of which have never before been on public display.
A firefighter from Washington state who's been battling the Woolsey Fire was injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway, and containment of the blaze increased to 57 percent.
The San Diego Superior Court issued a warning to the public Thursday about a scammer targeting the Hispanic community and those who may be afraid to go to authorities.
Authorities have identified a 69-year-old man who was gravely injured when he was struck by a car while walking in the same Poway intersection where sheriff's deputies were investigating a collision in which his wife struck and injured a pedestrian about 30 minutes earlier.
Arraignment is scheduled Thursday for a transient accused of repeatedly burglarizing the office of a South Bay community group before torching the premises last week.