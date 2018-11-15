San Diego Police surround home after alleged domestic violence s - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Police surround home after alleged domestic violence suspect refuses to come out

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Police are on scene after a man allegedly threatened a woman with a pickax in the 2500 block of Ellentown Road in La Jolla.

The man is in the house and not coming out. Authorities are trying to contact him to persuade him to surrender.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

