Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk against breast cancer begins Friday

News 8's Barbara-Lee Edwards takes part in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk and she shares her experiences over the years from the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) - Several people dressed in pink gathered in Del Mar Friday to begin the "Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure'' walk against breast cancer.



Participants in the annual walk at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, raise money to help pay for breast cancer research and services by collecting sponsorships from friends, family and colleagues.



Walkers wearing pink clothing and accessories will walk for about 20 miles a day, camping out overnight in pink tents provided by organizers. The roughly 60-mile, three-day route runs from Del Mar to downtown San Diego, where a closing ceremony will be held on Sunday.



The Susan G. Komen Foundation was established in 1982 by Nancy Goodman Brinker in memory of her sister, who died of breast cancer in 1980 at age of 36.

More information is available at: www.the3day.org.

News 8's Heather Myers interviews participants who came out to walk against breast cancer at Del Mar Fairgrounds, Friday Nov. 16, 2018.

Participants are at the finish line to walk against breast cancer at Del Mar Fairgrounds, Friday Nov. 16, 2018.

Participants are at the finish line to walk against breast cancer at Del Mar Fairgrounds, Friday Nov. 16, 2018.

Participants are at the finish line to walk against breast cancer at Del Mar Fairgrounds, Friday Nov. 16, 2018.