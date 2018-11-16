Migrant Caravan: Hundreds arrive in Tijuana, seeking asylum could take months

TIUANA (NEWS 8) – After traveling more than a month and walking for thousands of miles, nearly 2,000 migrants have arrived in Tijuana – all hoping to cross into the United States, but a tall fence and several border agents stand between them and their hopes.

Another 2,000 migrants are set to arrive this weekend in Tijuana, but not all residents in the city are welcoming the caravan.

While some migrants have secured a place in a shelter, others in the caravan have had to stay in tents set up on sidewalks.

One migrant told News 8 he only had the clothes he was wearing and has had no water or food. “No tengo nada, (I have nothing),” he said.

Jorge Castro is the Border Angels director. On Friday, traveled to Tijuana with a van-load of donations from San Diegans. “We have some teddy bears with messages to keep fighting for the children.”

Other donations included coloring books, socks and blankets.

While many of the migrants may have started the asylum-seeking process, it could take months. Many have signed a book with Mexican authorities as way of “getting in line” to seek asylum.

Customs would not give News 8 the exact numbers of migrants who have requested asylum, however, Castro said the waiting list is up to 1,000 people.

Further, according to Castro, immigration officers are only able to see 30 to 40 individuals a day.

To make matters worse, the migrants’ arrival has been met with backlash from some Tijuana residents. Fights have broken out with some residents throwing beer cans and stones – telling migrants to go back home.

Border Patrol agents have beefed up security along the border and agents are out in full force. Uniformed soldiers and heavy equipment are patrolling – all part of the U.S. government’s plan to enhance security.

For some migrants, no matter their struggle, to arrive at the border is still a better life than what they had back home.

Border Patrol told News 8 they will not tolerate any illegal crossers, even though the port of entry is at capacity right now, the U.S. government wants the migrants to get in line.

Donations are pouring in from many San Diegans now. We will hear from the volunteers who have been traveling back and forth from the U.S. into #Mexico to help the migrants. @CBS8 @News8 at 5/630pm. pic.twitter.com/X8baXbbX1w — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) November 16, 2018

They are part of the US Army out of West Texas and they tell me they are here in San Ysidro to assist Customs and Border protection. @CBS8 @News8 @DeskEight pic.twitter.com/F1QVvoe8HB — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) November 16, 2018

As shelters fill up quickly in #Tijuana many people are staying on the streets under makeshift tents. We are told about 2000 more migrants are expected to arrive tomorrow. Find out how groups like @Border_Angels are assisting, on @CBS8 @News8 at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/6VX6pCM6iJ — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) November 17, 2018

RELATED COVERAGE