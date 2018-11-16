Migrant Caravan: Hundreds arrive in Tijuana, seeking asylum could take months

Cool weather helped fire crews gain ground Thursday against the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century, as the search went on for more bodies. At least 56 people were killed and 300 were unaccounted for a week after the flames swept through.
A transient who recently traveled to Southern California from the Midwest was arrested Friday on suspicion of jumping a woman on an East Village roadside, dragging her into some shrubbery and sexually assaulting her.
Hundreds of people, dressed in pink, were up early Friday for the “Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure” opening ceremonies in Del Mar.
After traveling more than a month and walking for thousands of miles, nearly 2,000 migrants have arrived in Tijuana – all hoping to cross into the United States, but a tall fence and several border agents stand between them and their hopes.
A 92-year-old man accused of using a shotgun to kill his son while he slept in the Old Town home they shared pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of murder.
A 37-year-old siamang gibbon at the San Diego Zoo recently gave birth to the zoo's first siamang baby in 12 years despite being on birth control, the zoo announced Friday.
Father Joe's Villages, which provides programs and housing for San Diego's homeless, and a Carlsbad-based development firm Friday announced a coordinated plan to build a mixed-use property with affordable housing in the downtown area.
An additional 4,000 migrants are expected to arrive at the border starting Friday through the weekend. The group has been growing by the hundreds each day, with about 800 migrants arriving in Tijuana Thursday.