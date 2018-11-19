Thanksgiving flavor from Slater's 50/50

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thanksgiving may only happen one day a year, but Slater’s 50/50 is here to bring the first taste of Turkey Day with their fan-favorite Thanksgiving burger!
The Thanksgiving Burger has arrived! All the good stuff of the holidays, jammed into one, delicious stack.— Slater's 50/50 (@Slaters5050) November 1, 2018
Dinner's ready - come 'n get it!! pic.twitter.com/rkaCQOgiCL
The burger is Slater’s amped-up “SLATERIZED” version of a traditional Thanksgiving feast, and includes turkey gravy, brioche stuffing, and cranberry sauce all piled high on a turkey patty. All your holiday favorites, stacked as a burger, and available in the palm of your hand.
The Thanksgiving Burger is available NOW at both Slater’s 50/50 locations in Point Loma (Liberty Station) and San Marcos.
Can’t make it before Turkey Day? You’re in luck! The Thanksgiving Burger will live on Slater’s 50/50 menu through Dec 31.
The seasonal flavors don’t stop with the burger: round out the meal with sweet potato fries and pumpkin dipping sauce for full Fall effect!
For more information about Slater's 50/50, visit their website: slaters5050.com.
