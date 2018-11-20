Teen meets San Diego teacher who donated kidney he received

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited Border Field State Park Tuesday to view reinforcements added along the Mexican border in anticipation of a caravan of Central American migrants, saying her agency will do what it takes to prevent illegal crossings.
A local teen got the chance to thank the woman who saved his life.17-year-old Alejandro Hernandez received a kidney in July and Tuesday he met his donor for the first time.
Two whistleblowers say dangerous medical research was performed on veterans suffering from alcoholism and liver disease at the VA San Diego Healthcare System, which serves the nearly quarter-million veterans in San Diego and Imperial counties, and has one of the largest research programs in the national VA network.
REI is closing its doors on Black Friday and encouraging everybody to #optoutside rather than shop. Black Friday is a day meant for shopping. Get to the mall, get good deals, and go home to have a meal of Thanksgiving leftovers. But companies are starting to shut down on Black Friday.
The UC San Diego School of Medicine received a $1 million grant from Stand Up to Cancer for research on combating pancreatic cancer, the country's third deadliest cancer.
A judge Tuesday halved the $500,000 bail for a 92-year-old murder defendant accused of shooting his son in the head as he slept in his father's Old Town residence.
If you’re an animal-lover yourself or you know someone who likes creatures of all shapes and sizes – a Zooprize Party may tickle your fancy.
The Kitcheniestas are here to show us how we can maintain a healthy lifestyle not only during the holidays, but all year long!
This new Clint Black musical debuting at the Old Globe, has the songs, the story, and the reason for the season, on stage now through December 31!