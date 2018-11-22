SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 numbers sold at San Diego convenience store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday night's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego convenience store and is worth $18,917, the California Lottery announced.
Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Oroville. It is also worth $18,917.
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $25 million.
The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 10, 12, 38, 43 and the Mega number was 12. The jackpot was $24 million.
The drawing was the 18th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.
Rain fell on parts of San Diego County Thanksgiving Thursday. Temperatures are cool through Friday and onshore flow continues to strengthen. A second and smaller chance of rain Saturday. Slightly warmer and drier early next week.
Rain was falling across Southern California Thursday morning and the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of Los Angeles County, including the Woolsey Fire burn area.
Homeless services nonprofit Father Joe's Villages will host its 17th annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run and walk Thursday at Balboa Park.
Scientists in La Jolla are using cutting-edge technology to track schools of fish off the west coast.
A professional photographer accused of sexually assaulting four teenage girls during modeling sessions at a rented Carlsbad residence where he had set up a temporary studio pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
Father Joe's Villages served up an early Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday to hundreds of San Diegans in need.
Model Magda Angel is in San Diego recovering after being seriously injured at the Baja 1000 monster truck race in Ensenada, Baja California.
Thanksgiving travel was off to a trying start Wednesday for many people hoping to make it home for the holiday after passengers dealt with delayed and canceled flights.
The Woolsey Fire was 100 percent contained Wednesday, but with rain forecast for tonight and into Thursday, officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were in an emergency response mode today, preparing for potential debris, mud and rock slides, especially in the Malibu area along Highway 1 and the canyon roads.
