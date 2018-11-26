Green Art Labs hosting workshops to make eco-friendly gifts from household items

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - Green Art Labs will be hosting workshops to show others how to make gifts made from recycled pieces.



Joan Green, an artist and owner of Green Art Labs shared some simple do-it-yourself gift ideas that can be made with household items most people just tend to throw away. Green Art Labs shows children and adults how art can happen anywhere and be created from reusable items. Joan stopped by the News 8 backlot and showcased her art pieces - including a lantern made from a coffee tin and decorated with paint. The burlap bags that store rice and beans can also be turned into pouches and smaller bags with just some needle and thread work.



To show how to make these pieces along with other gifts made from recycled items, Green Arts Lab will be hosting workshops on select Fridays available for all ages. These events are in partnership with Climate Science Alliance, a nonprofit organization working to raise awareness about climate change and also promote action.



Each class is $40 per person and runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday evenings. The workshop will feature different projects such as gratitude mandalas, nesting boxes, and vision sculptures.



The classes take place at the Expressive Arts in North Park and is geared for all ages. Children and parents can choose to work together on projects. For more information and to sign up for the workshops, visit the Green Art Labs website.