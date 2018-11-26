Green Art Labs hosting workshops to make eco-friendly gifts from household items

A chaotic border clash with choking tear gas fired by U.S. agents left Central American migrants sullen and dejected, with some opting Monday to leave and others worrying the incident may have spoiled their chances at asylum.
An Oceanside company is helping in the search for victims of the Camp Fire. A team from FoxFury Lighting Solutions is in Butte County using their special lights to search at night through the debris left by the raging fire. News 8's Shawn Styles reports with more on their mission.
The third annual San Diego Ramen Festival is happening Thursday, November 29th in Downtown at the Port Pavilion.
The chair of the California Democratic Party took a leave of absence Monday amid an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.
The nearly six-hour shutdown of the San Ysidro border crossing on Sunday had an impact on the businesses that operate in the area – forcing many to close while others saw a decline in business.
Cyber Monday sales have dropped across the internet – making this week one of the most wonderful times of the year for package thieves.
Green Art Labs will be hosting workshops to show others how to make gifts made from recycled pieces.