Poway Hate Crime: Reward offered after swastika painted on Jewish family's home

POWAY (NEWS 8) – An intense search is underway to find the person or group of people who painted a swastika on the side of a Poway Jewish family’s home late Sunday night – just hours after the start of the Hanukkah holiday.

On Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to any arrests.

To celebrate the first night of Hanukkah the Seibert family had lit the Star of David hanging in their front yard. They also had dreidel projections. “We put it up and the next thing you know, I have swastika on the side of my house and brake fluid on the roof the car. I don’t understand why people can’t co-exists and be peaceful,” said Debbie Seibert.

According to authorities, besides the painted hate symbol they also discovered brake fluid on the roof of the family car.

Also on Monday night, ADL staff stood with the family at a community vigil. The Seiberts said the act of hate will not silence the tradition of their Jewish heritage. “The lights are on. I am not taking them down. They will be on for eight days,” said Debbie Seibert.

Regional Director Tammy Gillies reinforced that support Tuesday, stating that, "We hope this reward encourages people to report whatever they may know about whomever is behind this hateful act of vandalism. We commend the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for its swift and thorough approach to this investigation, which is still ongoing. We cannot allow such acts of hate, or the prejudice which underlies them, to take place in San Diego County or anywhere else. No one should be targeted or made to feel like they don't belong simply because of their religion, race, skin color, country of origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity. ADL is here to help."

The case is being investigated by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department as a hate crime. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the Department's Poway Station at (858) 513-2800.

RELATED COVERAGE