Miles to go: Volkswagen restores Cardiff resident's trusty Beetle

Two years ago Cardiff resident Kathleen Brooks took a ride in the Zevely Zone. Kathleen, back then, asked Jeff if he wanted to meet the love of her life - a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle.
Is it possible Santa's workshop is actually in Oceanside and not the North Pole? In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets the elves of the Ocean Hills Country Club.
Some of life's biggest lessons are learned at an early age, and in Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff found friendship that is prehistoric at the Rhoades School.
Holiday cheer comes in many shapes and sounds. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Encinitas to respond to a letter from a loyal News 8 viewer.
For hundreds of senior citizens living alone in San Diego county holiday joy starts with a knock at their door. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff tags along with Elder Help and the holiday angels.
On this Thanksgiving Eve before what could be your biggest meal of the year, we are laying eyes on San Diego's biggest pumpkin ever. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in El Cajon to meet “Big Bertha.”
For nearly 40 years a nonprofit organization in San Diego called TERI has been a champion for those with autism. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where star power meets special needs.
An Ocean Beach man who rode his bicycle across the country to raise money for Gold Star families - relatives of US military members who died in battle - has returned to San Diego.