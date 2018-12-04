Miles to go: Volkswagen restores Cardiff resident's trusty Beetle

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Two years ago Cardiff resident Kathleen Brooks took a ride in the Zevely Zone.

Kathleen, back then, asked Jeff if he wanted to meet the love of her life - a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle she named "Annie".

In 2016, Kathleen celebrated Annie's 50th birthday with all of her bumps, bruises and miles (350,000 of them!).

Volkswagen of America, the car company, watched our story and asked Kathleen if they could take Annie all the way to Puebla, Mexico for a bumper to bumper restoration.

On Monday, eight months later, Annie returned to Kathleen at Seaside Beach in Cardiff. Volkswagen brought a television production crew to capture the big makeover reveal.

As Annie pulled into the lot, Kathleen gasped and said, "Oh Annie, look at you, you are so beautiful."

Sixty Volkswagen car technicians in Puebla worked on Annie's beautification.

Talk about a long term relationship, Kathleen is 73 years old. She was married and divorced. She also battled breast cancer three times but Annie stayed with her for every bump on the road.

When you find the love of your life, you hold on and never let go. In this case, it was the steering wheel of a 1967 VW Bug.