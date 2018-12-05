Sully: Critics bite hard over Slate Magazine's article

A Honduran woman affiliated with a caravan of Central American migrants gave birth on U.S. soil shortly after entering the country illegally amid growing frustration about a bottleneck to claim asylum at official border crossings.
A troubled chain of for-profit colleges has closed abruptly in dozens of locations nationwide, after its accrediting agency suspended approval.
A picture shared by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook, showing an adorable K9 sitting in an Amazon delivery box, has gone viral.
They say when you get married you do so in sickness and in health, and in Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Chula Vista to meet a couple that went from sickness to health by sharing a gift of a lifetime – a kidney.
A Marine refueling plane and a fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan's southwestern coast after a midair collision early Thursday, and rescuers found one of the seven crew members in stable condition while searching for the others, officials said.
This week, former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, Sully, was photographed lying nex to his master’s casket.
A transient accused of knocking a woman to the ground as she walked to her car in the East Village, then sexually assaulting her behind some bushes, was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on three felony charges, including assault with intent to commit rape.
Target Corp. has agreed to pay $7.4 million to resolve allegations that it violated terms of a 2011 judgment regarding the company's handling and disposal of retail hazardous waste, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Wednesday.