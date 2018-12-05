Chula Vista couple celebrates kidney transplant

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – They say when you get married you do so in sickness and in health, and in Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Chula Vista to meet a couple that went from sickness to health by sharing a gift of a lifetime – a kidney.

Robert Villarreals remembers when his wife, Annabelle, was on both dialysis and the kidney donation waiting list. Looking back, both can hardly believe it was six years ago.

At the time, Annabelle was desperate for a new kidney. The guy she was sharing her life with, Robert, had something else to share – he was a perfect donor match.

Robert never hesitated to have the transplant performed by Dr. Marsh and Dr. Schaffer at Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Clinic Medical Group.

The couple has been married for 28-years, and in that time Robert has proven there is nothing he would not give his wife.

They say marriage is a give and take, but to give part of yourself and you can’t get back is why every Christmas at the Villarreals no present under the tree could ever compare.

Robert and Annabelle shared their story to help promote the need for living kidney donors.