Poway woman wants to help Brightwood students after school shuts down

A Chula Vista homeowner captured the moment a Stanley Steemer worker paused his work to salute former President George H.W. Bush during the burial ceremony on Thursday.
A Lakeside woman was shocked at what her security camera captured in her backyard: it was a mountain lion pacing around, likely looking for something to eat.
The passing of former President George H.W. Bush last week has many reminiscing about his life of service and his legacy. During his time in the public eye, the senior George Bush made several visits to San Diego. We found a few clips in our News 8 archives and wanted to share them with our viewers as Americans and the world mourn “41” this week.
On Friday, KFMB Stations along with News 8’s sister radio station, AM 760 KFMB, will host a Day of Giving to raise money for the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Donald Broyhill
A Poway woman is stepping up to help military students impacted by the sudden closure of Brightwood College in San Diego.
One of two crew members recovered after two U.S. warplanes collided and crashed off Japan's coast early Thursday is dead and five others remain missing, the U.S. military said
If you have a fireplace, there could be a hidden danger in your home. There's a specific type of chimney known to crack, crumble, and cause fires, but many homeowners aren't even aware they have one.
Immediate and sustainable help is needed from all levels of government to help keep asylum-seeking migrant families off the street, the San Diego Rapid Response Network announced Thursday.
Former trauma patients reconnected Wednesday with the Scripps Memorial physicians and nurses who cared for them. News 8's photojournalist Tine Howard shows us the impact these patients and caregivers have had on each other.