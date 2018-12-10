Advocates call for 'week of action' as migrants seek asylum at border

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A nationwide effort is underway at Border Field State Park Monday, to bring attention to the plight of migrants still seeking asylum at the border.



A "Week of Action" is being led in San Diego by local advocates and faith leaders across the U.S. They’re starting a more than one mile walk to the border fence.



This comes nearly one month since a caravan of Central American migrants arrived at the border.

They are marching to put an end to militarization of the border, including a cry to defund ICE and Customs and Border Protection. They say the border should be more welcoming for refugees who are looking for a safe place to live in the U.S.

The plight of the migrants from Central America is one they are calling a humanitarian crisis.

This group of activists and religious leaders say they stand with migrants who want safety and peace. They say the current administrations policies are keeping migrants from gaining asylum at a safe and speedy rate, calling that immoral.

Most of the 6,000 migrant members are now staying at a shelter south of Otay Mesa, but some are also attempting to cross illegally, hoping to get on the list to seek asylum sooner than waiting in line in Mexico.

American Friends Service Committee declared this week the "Love Knows No Borders" week of action. People from the San Diego chapter have crossed the border trying to help the migrants.

From now through December 18, dozens of solidarity actions will take place across the U.S.

Love Knows No Borders: Over 200 faith leaders from many traditions and their supporters join AFSC in solemn walk to the U.S./Mexico border. (Monday Dec. 10, 2018).

