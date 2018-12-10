'Bare Bear': Once hairless bear to be moved from Ramona to new facility

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A hairless bear that's called the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona home for nearly a year will soon be moved to a new facility.

Better known as “bare bear,” she arrived in poor condition due in part to a severe case of mange.

Thankfully, she's doing much better, but experts believe she will be better off calling their sister property in Texas home.

Some News 8 viewers may remember “bare bear” and what she looked like nearly a year ago.

Since then, she's put on weight and grown a lot of hair, but experts say she's never going to be ready to go back into the wild.

So, a new facility is the next best thing.

Rescued from the wild in Northern California's Butte County, the American black bear arrived at the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona in bad shape.

On arrival, it was touch-and-go as to whether she might survive at all. She was barely 30 pounds, emaciated and was completely hairless, according to center employees.

The hairlessness was due to a severe case of mange, caused by mites - she became widely known as “bare bear” though employees at the center lovingly call her Eve.

Over the past 11 and a half months, she's received around-the-clock attention resulting in a 120-pound weight gain - and the regrowth of hair - allowing her to look and feel similar to her peers.

"Health wise, she's fantastic,” said the center's Director Matthew Anderson via Skype.

He says the hope was to release Eve back into the wild, but the reality is she's not ready, and she may never be.

"Her fur growth really isn't significant enough for us to be contemplating her to safely go into hibernation in Northern California,” said Anderson. “And also, [have to consider] aspects of interacting with her habitat: if you have fur, you can go into areas with no problem, but you can get scratched up if you don't and also interaction with other bears because of their sharp claws."

This spring, Eve will travel to their sister property, Black Beauty Ranch in Texas.

There, she'll receive life-long care in an environment better suited for her needs.

Another chapter in what Anderson believes will be a long and fulfilling life.

Caring for “bear bare”/Eve will cost about $500 a week. If you would like to help, click here.

