San Diego family receives free solar panels - and others can too!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Living in Southern California has its obvious perks, but it has its taxing costs as well.

“We paid an estimate of about $500 to $600 a month for this home and we have senior citizens that live in the home,” said Latanya Runnells.

Runnells said her SDG&E bill was getting too expensive.

Like so many in San Diego, she wanted to know how she could lower it. That's when she discovered she could use the power of the sun.

“If it wasn't for the program, we probably wouldn't be able to afford it, so it's a good thing,” said Runnells.

Grid Alternatives is a nonprofit organization that aims to make solar energy accessible to everyone.

The Runnells are getting a free install of solar panels through Grid's single-family affordable housing program - something many families may be unaware of.

“We actually literally give away free solar systems,” said Clovis Honore who works for Grid to identify families that qualify. “We don't have people lined up outside our doors as we would have if they understood what we were doing.”

To be eligible, families must own the home the system would be installed in, the house must qualify as affordable housing and the household income must be below 80 percent of the area's median income.

"You don't have to be poor, you don't have to be broke, but you can't be too rich to afford the system,” said Honore.

Runnells says she was sold when she saw how big of a dent it would make in her energy bills.

“For the first month, which will probably be February, I will have to pay $80 compared to the bill I just paid - which was $432,” she said.

Now Runnells and her family will be able to enjoy the savings just in the nick of time.

"I know now that we can loosen up our budget to do some of the main things: have a Christmas, pay our water bill on time and things like that,” said Runnells.