San Diego family receives free solar panels - and others can too!

Patchy fog possible along the coast Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temperatures seasonal Wednesday, much warmer Thursday under offshore flow.
Living in Southern California has its obvious perks, but it has its taxing costs as well. Latanya Runnells said her SDG&E bill was getting too expensive. Like so many in San Diego, she wanted to know how she could lower it.
California's increasingly deadly and destructive wildfires have become so unpredictable that government officials should consider banning home construction in vulnerable areas, the state's top firefighter says.
Hundreds of children from the Boys and Girls Club of San Diego had some special elves on Tuesday during Junior Seau Foundation's Shop with a Jock.
A motorist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.
Wish someone could keep an eye on your home while you’re away for the holidays? The Sheriff’s Department offers free vacation checks.
Frazzled students studying for finals are getting by with a little help from their furry friends. More than a dozen trained therapy dogs stopped by UC San Diego on Tuesday to help students preparing for exams de-stress.
When we all pitch in San Diego becomes a stronger community. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, team KFMB rolls up its sleeves at the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
Last week’s torrential rain caused a mess on the coast and is now impacting wildlife in the area. Trying to keep our coast clean is a never-ending fight.
Doorbell cameras have helped catch many thieves who steal from front porches. Now, there's a similar way to keep an eye on your vehicle.