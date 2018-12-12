World’s largest adaptive surfing competition this week in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's a competition that proves you can overcome just about anything.
Surfers are competing in the Stance International Surfing Association World Adaptive Surfing Championship this week at La Jolla Shores.
The world's best adaptive surfers are in La Jolla to represent their countries.
Jesse Billauer will be one of 15, representing the USA.
"When I was 17, about a month before turning professional, I was surfing up at my home in Malibu and I ended up falling, hit my head on a shallow sandbar and I broke the sixth vertebrae in my neck and became a quadriplegic,” said Billauer.
More than 120 surfers from 24 countries are vying for gold medals in the 4th World Adaptive Surfing Championship.
Wednesday was day one of the five-day event and started with an opening day ceremony.
Each team paraded down La Jolla Shores with their country's flag and each brought sand from their home beaches and poured it into a tank.
"It’s like our torch, our flame, but ours is just sand,” said ISA President Fernando Aguerre
It signifies the coming together of the world in peace through surfing.
"All these people have a lot of difficulties in their lives and to overcome them, not only in their regular lives, but to become world-class surfing athletes is amazing,” said Aguerre.
Joshua Loya has been visually impaired his whole life.
"[I] had a retinal condition and lost the vision in my right eye [at] two or three years old and in my left eye completely at 15,” said Loya. “So, early ‘96, that was the last time I saw."
That didn’t stop him from surfing.
His coach Pat verbally guides him in onto the waves.
“I just won the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Champion in 2018 [in the] visually impaired division earlier this year in October,” said Loya.
To say these men and women are incredible is an understatement.
"Get inspired, come on out here and see that life is beautiful and tomorrow is never guaranteed. Be thankful for what you have,” said Billauer.
This year 37 of the participants are women - twice as many as last year - and for the first time there is a division for visually impaired female surfers.
International Surfing Association’s world adaptive surfing competition set to begin! @CBS8 @ISAsurfing pic.twitter.com/a38krsu6bx— Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) December 12, 2018
GO USA! Disabled surfers from all around the world are here in La Jolla for the world’s largest adaptive surfing championship, now in its 4th year. These athletes are truly an inspiration! @ISAsurfing @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/rMOOITbpmF— Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) December 12, 2018
The recent fall storms that soaked San Diego set rainfall records across the county – putting a dent in the drought and making a difference at local lakes.
It's a competition that proves you can overcome just about anything. Surfers are competing in the Stance International Surfing Association World Adaptive Surfing Championship this week at La Jolla Shores.
The U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce canceled a hearing on minimum wage hikes Wednesday in light of a report about homophobic and sexist blog posts by one of the scheduled witnesses -- a San Diego State University professor.
San Diego State University’s star basketball player, Jalen McDaniels has been accused in a Washington state civil lawsuit of recording sexual acts with a female high school classmate in 2016 and sharing the video with friends on social media.
A state board is expected to vote Wednesday on a contentious proposal to boost water flows through a Central California river, a move that would increase habitat for salmon but deliver less water to farmers and cities such as San Francisco.
The private shipyards in San Diego responsible for protecting Navy warships have not been following security protocols meant to protect those billion-dollar assets, and the Navy was alerted to the lapses more than two years ago, an inewsource investigation has found.
Insurance claims from last month's California wildfires already are at $9 billion and expected to increase, the state's insurance commissioner announced Wednesday.
A 29-year-old man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter in connection with a South Bay freeway crash that left another motorist dead.
The “For the Sender” book, album, and concert series presents stories of love, loss, and hope through the power of song. The concept is inspired by real-life letters and performed by talented, award-winning artists. Singer-songwriter and author of the For The Sender series, Alex Woodard will host the For The Sender Holiday Show at the Belly Up Tavern on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
The “For the Sender” book, album, and concert series presents stories of love, loss, and hope through the power of song. The concept is inspired by real-life letters and performed by talented, award-winning artists. Singer-songwriter and author of the For The Sender series, Alex Woodard will host the For The Sender Holiday Show at the Belly Up Tavern on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
‘Tis the season for time with family, friends - and maybe a cocktail or two. Gary McIntire, owner of Collins & Coupe – a cocktail supply store in North Park – stopped by Morning Extra with tips on mixing up holiday drinks to get everyone in the seasonal spirit.