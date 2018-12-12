Marine posthumously awarded medal for heroism

A San Diego-based Marine Corps drill instructor who died in a motorcycle accident four weeks ago was honored by the military Wednesday for rescuing two women from a fiery freeway crash two months before his death.
A masked thief fired a handgun while robbing a sandwich shop Wednesday in the Mountain View area of southeastern San Diego, but no one was injured, police said.
When children get really sick, they need a doctor – and sometimes a dragonfly. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is at Rady Children’s Hospital to meet a young author.
San Diego State University’s star basketball player, Jalen McDaniels has been accused in a Washington state civil lawsuit of recording sexual acts with a female high school classmate in 2016 and sharing the video with friends on social media.
A local woman is hoping to bring the spirit of Christmas to those in need this year. Starting Wednesday, for 24 hours, Salvation Army Captain Emily Jones plans to ring the bell for Red Kettle donations non-stop to raise money for families.
The recent fall storms that soaked San Diego set rainfall records across the county – putting a dent in the drought and making a difference at local lakes.
It's a competition that proves you can overcome just about anything. Surfers are competing in the Stance International Surfing Association World Adaptive Surfing Championship this week at La Jolla Shores.
The U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce canceled a hearing on minimum wage hikes Wednesday in light of a report about homophobic and sexist blog posts by one of the scheduled witnesses -- a San Diego State University professor.
A state board is expected to vote Wednesday on a contentious proposal to boost water flows through a Central California river, a move that would increase habitat for salmon but deliver less water to farmers and cities such as San Francisco.
The private shipyards in San Diego responsible for protecting Navy warships have not been following security protocols meant to protect those billion-dollar assets, and the Navy was alerted to the lapses more than two years ago, an inewsource investigation has found.