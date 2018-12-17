Veterinary Specialty Hospital asks San Diegans to donate pet food

Community members are raising concerns that a notorious local high school shooter could soon get out of prison. Charles "Andy" Williams was just 15 years old when he opened fire at Santana High School on March 5, 2001.
The Little Italy food hall is filled with big and bold concepts. It's the perfect place for Sam the Cooking Guy.
What's the best Christmas present you've ever received? For some, it's an adoptive pet from Rancho Coastal Humane Society's Santa Paws program. News 8's Shannon Handy checks in on how one special puppy is doing since last year's delivery.
Cooler Monday as tail end of a storm passes through the region. High surf through Tuesday as the storm kicks up waves.
The San Diego Airport Authority announced Monday that the Pacific Highway Economy parking lot will permanently close to the public the day after Christmas.
A federal report released Monday provides a possible glimmer of hope for the homeless crisis that has gripped many cities up and down the West Coast.
Getting in the holiday spirit doesn’t have to break the bank. Festive decorations can really put you in the mood for the impending holidays – but you don’t have to spend a lot to deck the halls.
The California Highway Patrol is making the public aware of new laws approved by the California Legislature in 2018 that will affect roadway safety in several ways.