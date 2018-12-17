Veterinary Specialty Hospital asks San Diegans to donate pet food

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - During the holiday season many families throughout San Diego have a difficult time feeding their human family members, let alone their furry companions.



For the seventh year, Veterinary Specialty Hospital is asking San Diego residents to help by donating pet food to its annual Holiday Pet Food Drive now through January 4, 2019.



All dog and cat pet food items will be donated to the San Diego Food Bank to be distributed within the community to benefit San Diego families and their four-legged friends.



During these times many will share what little food they have with their pet, and others will be forced to make the decision to surrender their pet.



According to ASPCA, approximately 6.5 million animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Approximately 1.5 million animals were euthanized in shelters across the nation. Families often find themselves struggling financially and must make the painful decision to give up their beloved pets to shelters, because they cannot afford to feed them or to care for them.



Last year Veterinary Specialty Hospital's physical and monetary donations brought in a total of 15,785 pounds of pet food, which resulted in 13,154 meals provided to the San Diego Food Bank. This year they have set the goal of donating 15,000 pounds.



By supporting the pet food drive San Diegans will feel the holiday giving spirit knowing that they are helping other pet owners during tough times. The drive is a great way for the community to come together to help the four-legged dogs and cats that are in need this holiday season.



