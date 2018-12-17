San Diego lifeguard rescue goes viral

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Pictures of a San Diego lifeguard's daring rescue at Sunset Cliffs this weekend lit up social media.
Local photographer Jim Grant was in the area photographing waves and captured images of the rescue as it unfolded.
News 8 has learned who the lifeguard is and spoke to her and Grant about the rescue.
News 8’s Monique Griego reports with more.
@SDLifeguards provide beach safety information to the local media. Large surf creates more hazards for swimmers, surfers, and boaters. SWIM NEAR A LIFEGUARD! pic.twitter.com/MzTazv06Wi— San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) December 17, 2018
EDITORS NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated there was a reunion between the lifeguard and the man she saved. That did not occur. We regret the error.
