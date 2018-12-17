San Diego lifeguard rescue goes viral - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego lifeguard rescue goes viral

By Monique Griego, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Pictures of a San Diego lifeguard's daring rescue at Sunset Cliffs this weekend lit up social media.

Local photographer Jim Grant was in the area photographing waves and captured images of the rescue as it unfolded.

News 8 has learned who the lifeguard is and spoke to her and Grant about the rescue. 

News 8’s Monique Griego reports with more.

EDITORS NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated there was a reunion between the lifeguard and the man she saved. That did not occur. We regret the error.

