UPDATE: SoCal rocket launch cancelled for the fourth time

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked Trump administration policies that prevented immigrants who suffered gang violence or domestic abuse in their home countries from seeking asylum.
Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown helped make his party even more powerful in California during the last eight years and now, less than a month before leaving office, he predicts that dominance will make it difficult for his successor to control Democrats' hunger for spending and regulations.
Almost four years after nearly losing his life, News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska is helping save others. On Wednesday, Kyle donated blood for the first time since he was seriously hurt in a shooting and was also reunited with the trauma doctor who saved him. February 14, 2019 will be the anniversary of the day Kyle came out of a coma after being shot in 2015. That will also be the day of his inaugural blood drive.
The Southland was deprived again Wednesday of an aerospace light show, as a planned rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County was scrubbed for the fourth time.
It's the most wonderful time of the year in Ocean Beach, and that's because the OB Christmas tree is up and decorated. Photojournalist Anne Marie Spaulding introduces us to the woman who provided the tree.
Former Yuma police officer Jared Elkins was found guilty Wednesday of forcible rape and four other counts related to the sexual assault of San Diego woman.
A Florida man has launched a "We the People Will Fund the Wall" GoFundMe campaign to raise one billion dollars to help pay for a border wall.
An El Cajon homeowner wants to know who took his trailer and off-road vehicle right off his front driveway in broad daylight. A person of interest in the grand theft incident was captured on videotape by a doorbell camera.
San Diego had the second lowest unemployment rate among California's most populous metro areas this year between July and September, according to a report released Wednesday by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.