Mira Mesa: Man drowns in hot tub

MIRA MESA (NEWS 8) - A man was found face-down in a Whirlpool hot tub in Mira Mesa, San Diego police told News 8 Tuesday night.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man's age or identity were not immediately known.

The drowning happened on the 8500 block of Summerdale Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.