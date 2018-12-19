A Florida veteran starts a GoFundMe campaign for Trump's border wall

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 / AP) - A Florida man has launched a "We the People Will Fund the Wall" GoFundMe campaign to raise one billion dollars to help pay for a border wall.

Brian Kolfage, who is a Purple Heart Recipient triple amputee veteran, wrote the campaign page: "If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall."

Since launching the campaign three days ago, it has raised over $1.3 million - an amount that continues to grow. It's goal is to raise one billion dollars.

Many of Trump's supporters were frustrated that he appeared to retreat on his shutdown threats after promising a fight over the wall, which had been central to his presidential campaign.

Kolfage writes on his campaign page that he like the "majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump's main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he's followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still."

Just last week Trump said he would be "proud" to shut down the government over his demand for $5 billion for the wall.

Kolfage writes that his grandparents immigrated to America legally and in the correct way. "it's time we uphold our laws, and get this wall BUILT!It's up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling," he writes.

Could the money raised from the GoFundMe page actually pay for the wall?

Kolfage claims, " the government has accepted large private donations before, most recently a billionaire donated $7.5 Million to fund half of the Washington Monument repairs in 2012; this is no different."

The Senate was prepared to vote Wednesday on legislation to temporarily fund the government, a key step toward averting a federal shutdown after President Donald Trump backed off his demand for money for a border wall with Mexico.