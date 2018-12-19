News 8's Kyle Kraska announces Celebration of Heroes blood drive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Almost four years after nearly losing his life, News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska is helping save others.

On Wednesday, Kyle donated blood for the first time since he was seriously hurt in a shooting and was also reunited with the trauma doctor who saved him.

February 14, 2019 will be the anniversary of the day Kyle came out of a coma after being shot in 2015.

That will also be the day of his inaugural blood drive which he is starting because he knows first-hand how badly San Diego needs blood.

He also wants to thank those who have dedicated their lives to saving others.

Nearly four years ago, we almost lost our friend and colleague Kyle Kraska after a man shot him six times in front of his house.

"When I came to this hospital, I was in dire need of blood,” said Kyle.

Thanks to local first responders, Scripps trauma doctors and life-saving blood from the American Red Cross, he survived and is better than ever.

It was nothing short of a miracle.

"He pretty much tried to die twice, we brought him back twice,” said Dr. Fady Nasrallah, Kyle's trauma doctor at Scripps Memorial Hospital.

"He required about 14 units of different kinds of blood,” said Dr. Nasrallah. “[It takes] anywhere between 10 to 20 donors to accumulate that amount of blood."

To show gratitude and give back to the community that helped save him, Kyle is creating the first ever Celebration of Heroes blood drive.

“Now, let’s give life to others and let’s show our appreciation to others,” said Kyle. “The trauma nurses and the doctors and the EMTs and the firefighters and the police – all of those people that are heroes every day, that go unrecognized, yet they do their job with such passion – like Dr. Nasrallah.”

Kyle’s inaugural blood drive will be an all-day event at Dave and Busters in Mission Valley on Valentine’s Day next year.

"That was the very first day I opened my eyes from a coma,” said Kyle.

The Red Cross wants to stress how blood donations are desperately needed all year round.

"Every two seconds some in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion,” said Christine Welch with the Red Cross.

Kyle is living proof that blood donations matter and they will save lives.

"If I didn't get that blood, I would be dead,” said Kyle.

"It’s the gift of life,” said Dr. Nasrallah. “There is nothing more precious than the gift of life. Nothing."

For more information about blood donation and to sign up to save lives, click here.