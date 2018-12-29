Judge rejects San Diego County's climate action plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Environmental activists are calling on San Diego County leaders to adopt a new climate action plan.
For the third time, a judge Friday rejected San Diego County's plan, saying it doesn't comply with goals for reduced emissions. It was a ruling that environmental leaders praised and they used the moment to urge the County Board of Supervisors to create a comprehensive climate action plan.
The new court ruling found that San Diego County's climate action plan fails to comply with its own and the state's goals of cutting back on carbon emissions. The judge rejected the county's proposal to use carbon credits from out of the county or out of the country, saying that offsetting greenhouse gas emissions in other parts of the world does nothing to help us here at home.
The ruling also has a potentially huge, unclear impact on a number of development projects in unincorporated parts of the county, including the Newland Sierra Project in rural North County, the Lilac Hills Ranch Project in Valley Center and the Warner Ranch Project in Pala. The county could now place these projects on an indefinite hold, because their approvals rely on the same out-of-county provisions of the climate plan.
As the county weighs its next move, these environmental leaders have a direct message for its board of supervisors: "Listen to the court. Don't keep defying them, don't delay. Take action!"
San Diego County released the following statement:
The County is disappointed in the court’s decision and is evaluating the ruling to determine next steps. Since adoption of the Climate Action Plan (CAP), the County has been working to implement actions outlined in the CAP in the unincorporated areas of the County and at County facilities. We are on track to meet the State mandated greenhouse gas targets for 2020 and 2030.
A chill is in the air and it looks like it is going to linger into the weekend. A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland valleys from until 8 am on Sunday. A cold air mass in place over Southern California will have lows hitting 28° to 35°
For the third time, a judge Friday rejected San Diego County's plan, saying it doesn't comply with goals for reduced emissions. It was a ruling that environmental leaders praised and they used the moment to urge the County Board of Supervisors to create a comprehensive climate action plan.
Ahead of New Year's Eve, rallies were held across San Diego County Friday to raise awareness about drugged driving.
A judge Friday suspended a prison sentence and granted probation for a woman who pointed what turned out to be a pellet gun at two San Diego police officers who followed her into a downtown parking structure during the Rock-N-Roll marathon last June.
A man who made headlines in 2015 for jumping onstage during a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge for allegedly beating a man to death in the Midway District earlier this month.
Bre Payton, a political journalist who wrote for the conservative news outlet The Federalist, has died in San Diego on Friday according to her employer.
County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Tuesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday.
It's looking increasingly like the partial government shutdown will be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year — the first big confrontation between President Donald Trump and Democrats — as agreement eludes Washington in the waning days of the Republican monopoly on power.