Police chase, arrest six suspects on suspicion of robbing teen of cell phone

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two adults and four juveniles were jailed on Saturday morning on suspicion of robbing a 14-year-old boy of his cell phone in the Point Loma Heights area of San Diego.

The boy was walking in the 4400 block of Newport Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Friday when a Toyota Rav 4 with six people inside pulled up next to him and three of the suspects got out of the vehicle and demanded the boy's cell phone, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

One of the suspects had a gun and hit the victim in the head with the weapon and took the boy's cell phone, then the three suspects got back into the Toyota and drove away, Heims said.

Police later located the Toyota and ran the license plate, which showed it was stolen, Heims said. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and a police pursuit began.

The suspects made it to Willie James Jones Avenue, where they jumped out of the car and ran off, leaving the car to roll down a hill and run into a fence, Heims said. After a short chase on foot, all six suspects were taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's Western Division Detectives at (619) 692-4800.