Los Angeles Chargers: Some San Diego fans jump back on bandwagon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – As the Los Angeles Chargers head to the NFL playoffs, some San Diegans seem to be back on the bolt bandwagon.

Susan Haywood is the owner of Oggi’s Carmel Mountain Ranch. “Last Thursday, I don’t know where all these Charger fans came from, but they came out of the woodwork and they showed up here. My house was packed with Chargers fans.”

Some Los Angeles Chargers fans in San Diego have dust off their old gear.

Haywood said she has been a huge Chargers fan since she was 14. She did not let the Los Angeles move in 2017 derail her. “To see our team, leave San Diego – it is heartbreaking. Once you are a fan like I am, I am going to stay a fan.”

Not all fans share the same sentiment.

Jamie Wimmer is not a fan. For him it is too soon. “I just can’t do it yet. I am now a Packer fan, fortunately.”

Joanne Madigan remains a Chargers fan. “You know they moved and it’s not going to change. It comes back to if you are a fan, you would follow them anyway. You don’t have to close doors. It is not an embarrassment.

In Poway at Players Sports Grill, the recent Chargers winning streak has been great for business. Michael Pasulka is the owner. “Thursday when they played and they were clinching the playoff spot, we had one of the best Thursdays we ever had. The dressing up is not quite what it used to be. I do not know if everybody burned their stuff and did not want to get new stuff anymore, but definitely when they scored the place erupted. Everybody in the place was cheering.”

The Los Angeles Chargers tied with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West with 12 wins and 4 losses.