WATCH: L.A. police pursuit suspect taken into custody after lengthy standoff

By CBS News 8 Team
(NEWS 8) - A man who led police on a chase from Los Angeles County into northern San Diego County has been taken into custody after a lengthy standoff.

The police activity had all southbound lanes blocked on the I-5 freeway between Basilone Road and Las Pulgas Road for almost an hour. The freeway reopened around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect was wanted for a hit-and-run after crashing into a scooter rider during a wild chase in Orange County Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol has taken over the pursuit, says CHP Officer Peter Nicholson. 

A pedestrian or scooter rider who was allegedly struck by the motorist in the Playa del Rey area has been taken to a hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries,'' according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

