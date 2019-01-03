WATCH: L.A. police pursuit suspect taken into custody after lengthy standoff

A man who led police on a chase from Los Angeles County into northern San Diego County has been taken into custody after a lengthy standoff.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in San Diego County from 10 p.m., Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
A man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly entering a North County bank, telling everyone inside to get on the floor, announcing that he was robbing the premises and directing workers to make a 911 call to report the crime-in-process.
In 2017, 57 percent of San Diego County was rent burdened, meaning people spent 30 percent or more of their income on rent and utilities.
The two most popular baby names in San Diego County in 2018 were Liam and Emma, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday.
Last November, the sale of Liberty Station was approved and while the City of San Diego still owns the property, the lease has now been transferred to a new company – raising concerns the new owners will change the property’s historical buildings instead of preserving them.
Tauriel the Sky Terrier from Lakeside took home several awards at the AKC National Championship Dog Show presented by Royal Canin, along with her owner.
A man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a woman before letting her out of his truck in Logan Heights is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
The best time to watch the first meteor shower of 2019 is Thursday night and into Friday morning. But if you don’t catch the Quadrantids during that time, you’re probably out of luck because their peak time is incredibly narrow.
A San Diego-based U.S. Navy SEAL will face court-martial charges including premeditated murder in connection with the 2017 death of an ISIS fighter in Iraq, it was reported Thursday.