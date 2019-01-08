Hemp is being used to shape the future of surfboards

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hemp has been around for centuries and can be found in various industries, from construction to clothing.

Now, the plant is being used in the surfing world to help make the board eco-friendly.

The hemp component replaces fiberglass. Hemp has been used for centuries as a fiber, and it is one of the strongest natural fibers in the world and is easily sustainable.

Chad Jackson, founder of Hemp Surf, calls it fiber "grass".

In the News 8 video report Shawn Styles spoke with Chad about how he is changing the future.

Chad is also working with surf culture company Vissla on eco-friendly fibers for their clothing and his surfboards, while keeping costs down.

Learn more about hemp surfboard here.