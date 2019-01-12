Hello Kitty Café Truck rolls into Carlsbad for one day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hello Kitty Café Truck rolls into Carlsbad for one day

Posted: Updated:
By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Love Hello Kitty? Head to The Shoppes at Carlsbad before 8 p.m. to get a look and taste of the Hello Kitty Café Truck

There will be exclusive goodies, limited edition collectibles including: a Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie; Lunchbox with Confetti Popcorn; Hello Kitty Plush Toy + New Petit Fours Box Set.

Other items on hand will include thermal bottles, keychains, bottled water, 5-piece macaron box set, bow headband and Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirts.


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.