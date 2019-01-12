Hello Kitty Café Truck rolls into Carlsbad for one day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Love Hello Kitty? Head to The Shoppes at Carlsbad before 8 p.m. to get a look and taste of the Hello Kitty Café Truck.

There will be exclusive goodies, limited edition collectibles including: a Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie; Lunchbox with Confetti Popcorn; Hello Kitty Plush Toy + New Petit Fours Box Set.

Good morning #Carlsbad! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is here! Find us at @ShoppesAtCbad at 10am near the Regal Cinemas, while supplies last! See you soon! pic.twitter.com/S5qsz2J2Rr — Hello Kitty Cafe (@HelloKittyCafe) January 12, 2019

Other items on hand will include thermal bottles, keychains, bottled water, 5-piece macaron box set, bow headband and Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirts.



