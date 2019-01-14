Winter storm brings snow to southern California's mountains

Photos featured in this story are provided to News 8 by Lee Stockwell, Big Bear Mountain Resort.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The first of two winter storms to hit southern California this week is bringing snow to the region's high-elevation mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory above 5,000 feet for San Diego mountains. Wet snow is expected and drivers are being warned about slippery road conditions. Mount Laguna, Sunrise Highway and Palomar could see wet snow accumulations of one to four inches.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight Tuesday. Cal Trans said chains are required for those heading towards the Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead mountains region.

In the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, heavy snow is also expected, with snow accumulation of 6-12 inches anticipated above 5,000 feet and 1-3 inches between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, according to the NWS.

There also could be light slow accumulation down to 3,500 feet, which could affect Interstate 5 through The Grapevine, according to the NWS.



In Big Bear, more than a foot of snow is expected by Wednesday morning.

The Big Bear Mountain Resort on Monday reported they had already seen several inches of snow - to the delight of snowboarders and skiers!