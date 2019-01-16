Nordstorm employees will not pay to park at Westfield UTC mall

Click here to view on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The controversy continues over plans to charge for parking at the Westfield UTC mall.

A News 8 viewer wrote in with questions about who is paying for the mall's new parking structure and exactly which employees will have to pay for parking.

The viewer who wrote us said her husband works at the UTC mall and just found out that Nordstrom is paying for the new parking structure saying Westfield is trying to pay Nordstrom back by charging for parking.

News 8 inquired with UTC to verify if this was true, a mall representative wrote back saying, “That is not true... the parking fee is not to pay for the parking structure.”

Furthermore, the News 8 viewer said Nordstrom employees will not have to pay to park while all other UTC employees will.

In a statement, Nordstrom said its employees do not pay for parking. Nordstrom did not respond when News 8 asked why.

Mall employees said they were too scared to go on camera and comment.

Everyone will soon be charged $2 per hour to park at UTC mall after two hours of free parking something that is common at some other malls.

UTC say all employees will have to pay $5 a day or $75 a month.

Employers have the option of paying for their employees parking, but they don't have to.

