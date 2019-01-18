Fighting back against Parkinson's disease

The last in a series of Southern California storms kept the San Diego area blustery and rainy once again Thursday, further drenching the already saturated region.
Parkinson’s disease is a nervous system disorder that affects the body’s ability to move and has no cure.
25 years ago on Thursday the Northridge earthquake devastated parts of the San Fernando valley. Dozens were killed when the powerful quake hit. News 8's Shannon Handy took a look back at our reporting from the tragic day and reports on what a local expert is saying about San Diego’s current infrastructure.
There has been an outpouring of support for a young military couple who fell victim to a rental scam. Generous News 8 viewers stepped in to help after News 8’s report on Madison and Sam Harrison aired Wednesday night.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Michael Borja
Big acts of kindness can come from small places. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Rancho Bernardo to meet one amazing kid - 4-year-old Akshaya who won an award for her kindness!
11-year-old Katelyn Abigania from Encanto has been named a National Junior Champion in the sport of youth bowling. News 8’s John Howard caught up with Katelyn about her love for the sport and spoke with her coach Barry Brown. John also made the mistake of challenging Katelyn to a game of bowling. Want to guess who won?
Far too often the Coronado bridge is used by people to end their own life, but a new plan could help save lives.