San Diego Women's March set for Saturday

The last in a series of Southern California storms kept the San Diego area blustery and rainy once again Thursday, further drenching the already saturated region.
A 26-year-old woman suffered a serious eye injury Thursday in a scooter accident in the Mission Beach area of San Diego.
Thousands more migrant children may have been split from their families than the Trump administration previously reported, in part because officials were stepping up family separations long before the border policy that prompted international outrage last spring, a government watchdog said Thursday.
A freeway connector ramp, from eastbound state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 805, in National City was reopened Thursday night after a big rig crash.
This weekend, thousands of San Diegans are expected to make their way through the streets of downtown San Diego in the name of women’s rights.
Parkinson’s disease is a nervous system disorder that affects the body’s ability to move and has no cure.
25 years ago on Thursday the Northridge earthquake devastated parts of the San Fernando valley. Dozens were killed when the powerful quake hit. News 8's Shannon Handy took a look back at our reporting from the tragic day and reports on what a local expert is saying about San Diego’s current infrastructure.
There has been an outpouring of support for a young military couple who fell victim to a rental scam. Generous News 8 viewers stepped in to help after News 8’s report on Madison and Sam Harrison aired Wednesday night.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Michael Borja