Beer + BBQ event Saturday to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County has organized a fun and informative event to take place this Saturday.

Beer + BBQ kicks off at noon at Thorn Brewing Co.’s Barrio Logan location (1745 National Ave). There will of course be beer plus food by Butler’s BBQ can be purchased with proceeds going to BBBS of San Diego County.

The event will also feature a silent auction to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County and a short presentation starting at 1:45 p.m. for those interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister.

"Bigs" are adult volunteers that form one-on-one relationships with children ages 7 - 18 ("Littles") to change their lives for the better as part of the BBBS's mentoring network.

The organization has over 400 boys on their waiting list and is in need of motivated men ready to become Big Brothers.

Click here for more information.