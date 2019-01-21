Beer + BBQ event Saturday to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County

Two people were killed Monday when a roughly 75-foot- tall tree fell onto a two-story house in the Point Loma Heights area.
Tragedy struck Monday in Point Loma Heights where a couple reportedly visiting from North Dakota died when a 75-foot tall Torrey Pine fell on the house. A fellow business owner from Grand Forks, North Dakota, identified the victims as Troy and Jessica Nelson – owners of Trojan Promotions.
The highest king tides of the year peaked early Monday morning. All along San Diego’s coasts this weekend, News 8 captured footage of big waves and some flooding.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County has organized a fun and informative event to take place this Saturday. Beer + BBQ kicks off at noon at Thorn Brewing Co.’s Barrio Logan location (1745 National Ave).
San Diegans are celebrating a Jewish holiday on Monday. Tu B’Shevat marks the beginning of a new year for trees.
Parenting children of any age comes with unique challenges. Reena B. Patel - a parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, and author - visited Morning Extra with positive parenting tips for families with kids of all ages.
In Monday’s Daily Dose, we’ve got a tour around San Diego your belly will thank you for. San Diego Restaurant Week allows you to explore your favorite areas and score great deals on food along the way.
A rare spectacle in the sky captivated people around the world on Sunday night – including those here in San Diego. A lunar eclipse of the so-called “Super Blood Wolf Moon” was a stunning sight for dozens who gathered at Balboa Park.
Three San Diego police patrol vehicles were damaged Monday during a brief pursuit of a suspected drunken driver in the Point Loma Heights area.
County offices including libraries and animal shelters are closed Monday, Jan. 21 for the federal holiday in observance of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.