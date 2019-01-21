Details emerge about couple killed by fallen tree in Point Loma Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Tragedy struck Monday in Point Loma Heights where a couple reportedly visiting from North Dakota died when a 75-foot tall Torrey Pine fell on the house.
The tree fell around 6:15 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Santa Monica Avenue and Santa Barbara Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Ballard said.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Ballard said.
A fellow business owner from Grand Forks, North Dakota, identified the victims as Troy and Jessica Nelson – owners of Trojan Promotions. She also said an uninjured person in the home was Jessica’s brother Ryan Langerud.
The couple’s identity was also confirmed by Troy’s sister, according to the Grand Forks Herald.
Police said it appeared that the couple was asleep in bed when the tree crashed through the roof without warning. It is suspected they died instantly.
Neighbors in the Point Loma Heights area said the portion of the home where the couple was staying was a vacation rental. Neighbors also said the homeowners live in another area of the home.
The website VRBO.com has a listing for a home that appears to be the one involved in the tragic tree fall. The listing for the 1,000-square-foot, two-story house has almost 80 reviews on it.
Friends in North Dakota tell News 8 the Nelsons were very well liked and will be greatly missed.
Couple killed by falling tree in Point Loma Heights was visiting from North Dakota. #rip pic.twitter.com/uBd6sENLgG— Steve Price (@SteveNews8) January 22, 2019
Huge tree falls on vacation rental in Point Loma Heights neighborhood... killing 2 people inside. pic.twitter.com/DufAcD1NtI— Steve Price (@SteveNews8) January 21, 2019
