Thieves steal man's Baja Bug in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A brazen theft was captured on camera as thieves made off with a San Marcos man’s off-road vehicle.

It has been a week since Max Whipple last saw his Baja Bug – an off-road vehicle with an unique look to it – jet black with a green hood. “It was not the prettiest thing, but everyone seems to love that Bug. Even my mom. She does not really like the vehicles I buy, [but] that one she loved and would drive around in,” he said.

According to Whipple, the suspects towed his car right from the street where he parked it. The brazen heist was captured on camera. “I feel like they saw it, and they had a plan to take it,” said Whipple.

Whipple and his family have been turning every corner to find the bug. They posted pictures and what information they know on Facebook and NextDoor – leading to the discovery of the surveillance video.

“I started getting messages saying, ‘oh we saw your bug being taken about 12:30 in the morning.' It was one of my neighbors that had the actual camera,” said Whipple.

Whipple hopes the next discovery in their search is the Bug itself. He realized the men could be stealing it for parts and could easily change the appearance. “I don’t imagine it is green anymore,” he said.

Whipple had a message for the unknown thieves: “You are always looking out over you back. If you are stealing things, but don’t quite understand the benefit of that, you are always worried you are going to be caught.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department