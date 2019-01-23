San Diego Humane Society: Missing cat reunited with family after 5 years

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A Bengal cat that went missing five years in Arizona has finally been reunited with his owner thanks to the San Diego Humane Society.

The San Diego Humane Society said Mufasa’s tail story started five years ago in Yuma when he was just a kitten and went missing.

His owners never gave up hope and then this week when Mufasa was dropped off at the shelter for unknown reasons, his microchip was found and scanned. Thanks to Mufasa's microchip, his owners were found.

“We scanned for a microchip and sure enough this cat had a microchipped,” said Dariel Walker with the San Diego Humane Society.

Mufasa’s parents had moved from Arizona to Oklahoma City. “When he received the call, this gentleman [Mufasa's owner] was thrilled,” said Walker. Mufasa’s dad was on a plane to San Diego the day after he received the call.

When Mufasa’s owner picked him at the shelter, Walker said the cat went from being a scared apprehensive cat “to just loving all over this guy and showing a lot affection. It is cool to see after five years they both recognized each other instantly.”

Mufasa’s parents declined to speak on camera but did allow The Humane Society to share the purrfect story of why it is so important to microchip pets.

“No matter how much time has passed, no matter how many miles have been traveled, a microchip can help reunite a lost pet with your owner,” said Walker.

How Mufasa traveled over 170 miles from Arizona to San Diego remains a mystery.

Pet owners can have their pets microchipped for $15 at The San Diego Humane Society. The San Diego Humane Society also reminded pet owners that if they move, to update their contact information.