San Diego Humane Society: Missing cat reunited with family after 5 years

It was gusty at times for the inland valleys and mountains today as wind gusts picked up to the 40s and 50s. This will also be the case through Wednesday morning as a Wind Advisory remains in place until noon.
A Bengal cat that went missing five years in Arizona has finally been reunited with his owner thanks to the San Diego Humane Society.
The government shutdown has been a humbling experience for many federal employees who are not receiving a paycheck.
District Attorney Summer Stephan on Tuesday announced a trio of new programs that aim to bring human trafficking education, prevention and awareness training into every public school in San Diego County, and protect children from exploitation under the umbrella of the newly established San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective.
District Attorney Summer Stephan on Tuesday announced a trio of new programs that aim to bring human trafficking education, prevention and awareness training into every public school in San Diego County, and protect children from exploitation under the umbrella of the newly established San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective.
Consumer activist Erin Brockovich, who famously took on Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in the 1990s, urged California lawmakers Tuesday not to let the utility go bankrupt because it could mean less money for wildfire victims.
Authorities say thousands of migrating birds have died at California's Salton Sea this month from avian cholera.
The Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 was charged Tuesday with various offenses tied to the case, including allegations he conducted the SEAL's re-enlistment ceremony next to the corpse and encouraged enlisted personnel to pose for photos with the body.
The Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 was charged Tuesday with various offenses tied to the case, including allegations he conducted the SEAL's re-enlistment ceremony next to the corpse and encouraged enlisted personnel to pose for photos with the body.
The Senate on Thursday will vote on competing bills to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Caught in the middle of the standoff over border security are hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have not been paid in a month.
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the National City Police Department’s homicide unit asked for help on Tuesday in their search for suspects in a 12-year-old unsolved murder.