1 killed in Lakeside crash

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8/CNS) - One person was killed in an apparent vehicle crash in Lakeside early Sunday morning.
Someone called California Highway Patrol dispatchers just after 4 a.m. to report hearing a traffic collision near the intersection of Moreno Avenue and San Vicente Avenue.
Authorities say a Chevrolet Tahoe had been travelling northbound on Moreno when the driver seemingly lost control for unknown reasons. The vehicle traveled across the southbound lane where it impacted a tree.
CHP officers arriving at the scene found one person dead. The deceased was a 27-year-old male that had been partially ejected from the vehicle and pinned under the right side of the Tahoe, according to the CHP. It was believed that he was no restrained at the time of the crash.
Authorities later learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in 2018.
CHP stated that alcohol and drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision.
CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this collision is urged to contact them at 619-401-2000 or 858-637-3800.
A body was found on El Cajon Mountain overnight in the area where a hiker went missing Saturday afternoon, a sheriff's deputy confirmed.
Some national parks re-opened this weekend following President Donald Trump’s signing of a short-term deal Friday to end the partial government shutdown.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Gerald Alanzo Cesena
San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System will make service changes to 26 of its bus routes around the county Sunday.
More than one hundred people gathered in Balboa Park on Saturday morning to spread the message that human trafficking is a modern form of slavery.
San Diego Lifeguards and Sheriff's deputies have recovered a body of a missing kayaker at the San Vicente Reservoir.