1 killed in Lakeside crash

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8/CNS) - One person was killed in an apparent vehicle crash in Lakeside early Sunday morning.



Someone called California Highway Patrol dispatchers just after 4 a.m. to report hearing a traffic collision near the intersection of Moreno Avenue and San Vicente Avenue.

Authorities say a Chevrolet Tahoe had been travelling northbound on Moreno when the driver seemingly lost control for unknown reasons. The vehicle traveled across the southbound lane where it impacted a tree.



CHP officers arriving at the scene found one person dead. The deceased was a 27-year-old male that had been partially ejected from the vehicle and pinned under the right side of the Tahoe, according to the CHP. It was believed that he was no restrained at the time of the crash.

Authorities later learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in 2018.

CHP stated that alcohol and drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision.

CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this collision is urged to contact them at 619-401-2000 or 858-637-3800.