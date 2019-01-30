CBP to conduct drill at Otay Mesa border crossing, delays expected

A U.S Border Patrol agent checks the U.S-Mexico border as a truck leaves the Otay Mesa Port of Entry cargo facility in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/David Maung)

OTAY MESA (CNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced they will conduct a drill on Wednesday at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry that could cause brief delays for travelers at the border.

The training, which will consist of a "large-scale operational readiness exercise" that will be visible to drivers, was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and last about 15 minutes, according to a statement from CBP.

Traffic will be stopped for the duration of the drill.

"CBP is continually assessing the capabilities of our facilities and has been making -- and will continue to make -- necessary preparations," the CBP statement said. "Preparations include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources, as needed, to ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel."